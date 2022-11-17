Dr. Maaz Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maaz Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maaz Iqbal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Locations
Elite Pain and Spine Institute535 E McKellips Rd Ste 121, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (480) 900-7373Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Seeing Dr Iqbal has far exceeded my hopes: He listens, he has options, he explains, and he even follows up and genuinely wants to know and improve even great results. Dr Iqbal is genuinely compassionate and didn't look down on me for having experiences and concerns, and demanding answers. His thorough explanations helped me decide on my terms to try an actual helpful treatment option confidently, and his recommendation and identification of issues has turned out to be spot-on, such a releif and so worth it! In the past I've seen OTHER different kinds of pain management specialists where I traveled only to waste my time and be treated like I was wasting theirs, being offered the "only" option as opiods. (?!?!) Dr Iqbal is not like that! Turns out Dr Iqbal DID have a good non-opoid option for me, gave me clear explanations I had never heard before, plus great results! I can now walk so much better and I have a massive chunk of life back, that I really didn't think possible.
About Dr. Maaz Iqbal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1760778906
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arizona Hospital and Medical Center In Tucson
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az
- University Of Arizona Health S
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iqbal speaks Hindi and Urdu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.