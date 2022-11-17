See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Maaz Iqbal, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maaz Iqbal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Iqbal works at Elite Pain and Spine Institute in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Pain and Spine Institute
    535 E McKellips Rd Ste 121, Mesa, AZ 85203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 900-7373
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Seeing Dr Iqbal has far exceeded my hopes: He listens, he has options, he explains, and he even follows up and genuinely wants to know and improve even great results. Dr Iqbal is genuinely compassionate and didn't look down on me for having experiences and concerns, and demanding answers. His thorough explanations helped me decide on my terms to try an actual helpful treatment option confidently, and his recommendation and identification of issues has turned out to be spot-on, such a releif and so worth it! In the past I've seen OTHER different kinds of pain management specialists where I traveled only to waste my time and be treated like I was wasting theirs, being offered the "only" option as opiods. (?!?!) Dr Iqbal is not like that! Turns out Dr Iqbal DID have a good non-opoid option for me, gave me clear explanations I had never heard before, plus great results! I can now walk so much better and I have a massive chunk of life back, that I really didn't think possible.
    Nov 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Maaz Iqbal, MD
    About Dr. Maaz Iqbal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1760778906
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Arizona Hospital and Medical Center In Tucson
    Internship
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Arizona Health S
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maaz Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal works at Elite Pain and Spine Institute in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Iqbal’s profile.

    Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

