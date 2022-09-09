Dr. Maan Younes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maan Younes, MD
Overview
Dr. Maan Younes, MD is a Pulmonologist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Dr. Younes works at
Locations
Maan Younes MD3311 Prescott Rd Ste 318, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 449-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maan explained everything with me. He took his time and went over all my labs and scans. He was very concerned and also referred me to a surgeon for swollen lymph nodes in my chest wall. I thank him for being polite.
About Dr. Maan Younes, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1245232479
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Younes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Younes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Younes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younes.
