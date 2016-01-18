Overview

Dr. Maan Shikara, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Al Mustansiriyah Mustansiriyah Med College Baghdad Iraq and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Shikara works at Universal Family Medical Care in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.