Dr. Maan Malahfji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maan Malahfji, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Malahfji works at
Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology6550 Fannin St Ste 1901, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maan Malahfji, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1073855680
Education & Certifications
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- University of Aleppo
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malahfji speaks Arabic.
