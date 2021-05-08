Dr. Maan Barhoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barhoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maan Barhoum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maan Barhoum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Barhoum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Diabetes & Endocrine Center755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 186, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 573-9455
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barhoum?
Always listens, never in a rush and has helped me with my diabetes!
About Dr. Maan Barhoum, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114993979
Education & Certifications
- U Ark For Med Scis
- Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barhoum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barhoum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barhoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barhoum works at
Dr. Barhoum has seen patients for Goiter, Vitamin D Deficiency and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barhoum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Barhoum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barhoum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barhoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barhoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.