Dr. Maan Barhoum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Barhoum works at Advanced Diabetes/Endocrin Ctr in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Vitamin D Deficiency and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.