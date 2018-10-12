Dr. Maame Dankwah-Quansah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dankwah-Quansah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maame Dankwah-Quansah, MD
Overview
Dr. Maame Dankwah-Quansah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Ohio State University Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Dankwah-Quansah works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She was my neurologist when she was in Lake Havasu & I think she was very professional & thorough. So very bummed that she moved across Country. So sad to lose her, she knew much about my disease Multiple Sclerosis.
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL SLOAN - KETTERING CANCER CENTER
- Jacobi Medical center
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- Neurology
Dr. Dankwah-Quansah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dankwah-Quansah has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Post-Concussion Syndrome and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dankwah-Quansah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dankwah-Quansah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dankwah-Quansah.
