Overview

Dr. Maala Daniel, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST INDIES.



Dr. Daniel works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.