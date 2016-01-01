Dr. Maa-Ohui Quarmyne, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quarmyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maa-Ohui Quarmyne, MB CHB
Overview
Dr. Maa-Ohui Quarmyne, MB CHB is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Quarmyne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1728
-
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group5131 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 605-3158
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quarmyne?
About Dr. Maa-Ohui Quarmyne, MB CHB
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1669637880
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quarmyne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quarmyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quarmyne works at
Dr. Quarmyne has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quarmyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quarmyne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quarmyne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quarmyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quarmyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.