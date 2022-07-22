See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Ma Luo, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ma Luo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UTMB and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.

Dr. Luo works at Advanced Spine and Pain Center in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Center for Athletes
    21 Spurs Ln, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 690-0777
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Westover Hills
    10010 ROGERS XING, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 690-0777
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Lateral Ankle Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2022
    He listens and explains what your problem is that is causing pain. He takes his time during your appointment. He looks at your radiologist films and shows you where the issues are that cause pain.
    Mary — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Ma Luo, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1518301332
    Education & Certifications

    • OHSU Pain Medicine
    • Baylor College of Medicine Anesthesiology
    • Alameda Health System General Surgery
    • UTMB
    • UT Austin
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ma Luo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luo works at Advanced Spine and Pain Center in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Luo’s profile.

    Dr. Luo has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Luo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

