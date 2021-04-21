See All Dermatologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Ma Katrina Dy, MD

Dermatology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ma Katrina Dy, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Dy works at Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in Naples, FL with other offices in Arlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Genital Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
    261 9th St S, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 216-4337
    North Bridge Vein Care
    22 Mill St Ste 304, Arlington, MA 02476 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 641-4900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    How was your appointment with Dr. Dy?

    Apr 21, 2021
    I visited Dr. Dy several times and each time she provided me with excellent care. She was not rushed and answered all my questions. I would highly recommend Dr. Dy to others.
    David — Apr 21, 2021
    About Dr. Ma Katrina Dy, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598743601
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ma Katrina Dy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dy has seen patients for Dermatitis and Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

