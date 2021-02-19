Overview

Dr. Rosario Guzman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Guzman works at Maui Medical Group Inc. in Wailuku, HI with other offices in Makawao, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.