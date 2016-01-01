Dr. M L Mumaiz, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mumaiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M L Mumaiz, DDS
Overview
Dr. M L Mumaiz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plano, TX.
Dr. Mumaiz works at
Locations
-
1
Willow Bend Dental3001 Dallas Pkwy Ste A, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 454-4082
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. M L Mumaiz, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1003263989
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mumaiz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mumaiz accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mumaiz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mumaiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mumaiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mumaiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mumaiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mumaiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.