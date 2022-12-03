Overview

Dr. M Mansour, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Mansour works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Hastings, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.