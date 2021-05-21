Overview

Dr. Mrichard Pavao, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Pavao works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA with other offices in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

