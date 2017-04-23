Dr. M Rafiq Zaheer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaheer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Rafiq Zaheer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. M Rafiq Zaheer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dulles, VA. They completed their fellowship with Howard University Hospital and University of Massachusetts Medical Center
Dr. Zaheer works at
Locations
-
1
Loudoun Cardiology24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 500, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (703) 977-4780Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Washington Metropolitan Cardiology Inc.611 S Carlin Springs Rd Ste 201, Arlington, VA 22204 Directions (703) 977-4781
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zaheer is an excellent cardiologist. I have been under his care for 6 years and I have found him to be extremely thorough and very concerned about his patients. He gives me sufficient time to ask questions and always returns phone calls whenever I have a question or medical emergency. He has always been forthcoming with me, i.e. he does not withhold his observations or analysis. At the same time, he does not needlessly express alarm. I would recommend him to any of my friends or family.
About Dr. M Rafiq Zaheer, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1770565012
Education & Certifications
Howard University Hospital|University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
