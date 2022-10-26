Dr. M Orfaly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orfaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Orfaly, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. M Orfaly, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Metropolitan Ear Nose and Throat6355 Walker Ln, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 313-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He did an excellent job fixing my deviated septum and turbinate reduction. I was so nervous about my surgery for no reason at all. The surgery and recovery went smoothly. Thank you Dr. Orfaly.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center
- University Of Kentucky
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
