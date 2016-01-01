Overview

Dr. M Tallon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Tallon works at M TERESA TALLON MD in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.