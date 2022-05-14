Overview

Dr. Muhammad Salim, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Salim works at Chest and Sleep Diseases Center in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.