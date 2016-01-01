Dr. M Rafeeq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafeeq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Rafeeq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. M Rafeeq, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Rafeeq works at
Locations
-
1
ProMedica Physicians Allergy and Immunology5705 Monclova Rd Ste 205, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 893-7211
-
2
ProMedica Physicians Allergy and Immunology1050 Isaac Streets Dr Ste 128, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 693-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rafeeq?
About Dr. M Rafeeq, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1235124504
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Jewish Hospital
- Gandhi Hospital
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
- Osmania University
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafeeq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafeeq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafeeq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafeeq works at
Dr. Rafeeq has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafeeq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rafeeq speaks Hindi and Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafeeq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafeeq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafeeq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafeeq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.