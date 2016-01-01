Overview

Dr. M Rafeeq, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Rafeeq works at ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Maumee in Maumee, OH with other offices in Oregon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.