See All Ophthalmologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. M Pierre Pang, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. M Pierre Pang, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (281)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. M Pierre Pang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their fellowship with U Ill EE Infirm

Dr. Pang works at Pacific Eye Surgery Center Inc. in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Waipahu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Diabetic Cataracts and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Eye Surgery Center Inc.
    2228 Liliha St Ste 102A, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 533-7400
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Pacific Eye Surgery Center Inc
    94-871 Farrington Hwy Ste 200, Waipahu, HI 96797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 677-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Diabetic Cataracts
Paralytic Strabismus
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Diabetic Cataracts
Paralytic Strabismus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 281 ratings
    Patient Ratings (281)
    5 Star
    (269)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pang?

    Dec 21, 2022
    I had a pseudomonas infection in my right eye and Dr Pang took quick action to put me on eyedrops to treat the infection. He gave me instructions on how often to use the eye-drops and inspected my eye three times a week for three and a half weeks to make sure the eye was getting better. He patched my eye a couple of times to aid in the healing. He provided effective action and care to prevent possible blindness in my right eye. I appreciate Dr. Pang and his staff's efforts and recommend their services to anyone.
    Paul Shigaki — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. M Pierre Pang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. M Pierre Pang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pang to family and friends

    Dr. Pang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. M Pierre Pang, MD.

    About Dr. M Pierre Pang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Ilocano, Korean, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487654794
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ill EE Infirm
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tulane U/Charity Hosp
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. M Pierre Pang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pang has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Diabetic Cataracts and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pang speaks Ilocano, Korean, Spanish and Tagalog.

    281 patients have reviewed Dr. Pang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. M Pierre Pang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.