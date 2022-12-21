Overview

Dr. M Pierre Pang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their fellowship with U Ill EE Infirm



Dr. Pang works at Pacific Eye Surgery Center Inc. in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Waipahu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Diabetic Cataracts and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.