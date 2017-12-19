Overview

Dr. M Peckler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Peckler works at Advocate Medical Group Internal Medicine in Niles, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.