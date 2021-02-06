Overview

Dr. M Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Patel works at Carolina Children's Eye Care, PA in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Astigmatism and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.