Overview

Dr. Michael O'Brien, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Ada and Mercy Hospital Ardmore.



Dr. O'Brien works at Oklahoma Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, LLC in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Yukon, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.