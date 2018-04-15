Dr. M Niranjan Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Niranjan Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. M Niranjan Reddy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Complete Cardiovascular Care540 Lincoln Park Blvd Ste 200, Kettering, OH 45429 Directions (937) 298-8058
-
2
Complete Cardiovascular Care3535 Pentagon Blvd # 320, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 298-8058
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy was referred to me by my cardiologist at WPAFB for a second opinion. Once Dr. Reddy did a heart cath on me he to said I had very serious blockages in my heart. He suggested I not go home and to please let them admit me at Kettering for prep for open heart surgery in the mourning. Dr. Reddy got me a surgeon and my open heart surgery was done by Dr. Salina on Dec. 20, 2017. Finishing cardio rehab and resuming my regular life style grateful I did not have a heart attack, Thank You!!!
About Dr. M Niranjan Reddy, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil and Telugu
- 1780640102
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University School Of Med
- Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University
Frequently Asked Questions
