Overview

Dr. M Leonard, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seven Fields, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Leonard works at Butler Memorial Hospital in Seven Fields, PA with other offices in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Ovarian Cysts and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.