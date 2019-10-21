Overview

Dr. M Kahaleh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Kahaleh works at University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.