Overview

Dr. M Joudeh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Joudeh works at East Valley Pulmonary Associates, PLLC in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.