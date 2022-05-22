Dr. M Joudeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joudeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Joudeh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
East Valley Pulmonary Associates, PLLC1520 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 626-8737Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This man has the heart that you want in a doctor he won't give up on you and he motivates you. I'm so very lucky to have had him in the hospital and now as my regular pulmonologist. The best Thank you Dr with all our thanks and prayers you saved me in more ways than just life
- Pulmonary Disease
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1124084280
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- University Of Wisconsin School Of Med Madison Wi
- Rush Westlake Community Hospital
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Dr. Joudeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joudeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joudeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joudeh has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joudeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joudeh speaks Arabic and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Joudeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joudeh.
