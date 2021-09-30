Overview

Dr. M Jawadi, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Madison Health, Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Jawadi works at Springfield Endocrinology in Springfield, OH with other offices in London, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.