Dr. M Anjum Irfan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Exton, PA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Pennsylvania



Dr. Irfan works at Mind Body Institute of Chester County in Exton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.