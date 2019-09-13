See All Psychiatrists in Exton, PA
Dr. M Anjum Irfan, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. M Anjum Irfan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Exton, PA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Pennsylvania

Dr. Irfan works at Mind Body Institute of Chester County in Exton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mnd Bdy Instt Chstr Cnty
    423 EXTON CMNS, Exton, PA 19341 (610) 524-2444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 13, 2019
    I find Dr Irfan to be very caring, considerate and a good listener. The appointments are on the shorter side, but you also see the counselor, it is a team effort and if I ever needed more time, he was always available. I am never rushed. Anyone who has any type of mental health issue, wether mild or major, needs a team effort, involving doctor, counselor and family. I do believe sometimes the doctor may benefit from getting the perspective of family/friends other than just the patients perspective. This way he can treat the patient with a full perspective. Sometimes the patient may not see things as they truly are. Dr Irfan is very crucial in helping me to see things as they truly are and learning to cope better. I am thankful for the progress Dr. Irfan has helped me make and have recommended him to many, who have also been very pleased.
    — Sep 13, 2019
    About Dr. M Anjum Irfan, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1902851983
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Internship
    • Christiana Hosp-Med Ctr Del
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. M Anjum Irfan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irfan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Irfan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Irfan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Irfan works at Mind Body Institute of Chester County in Exton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Irfan’s profile.

    Dr. Irfan has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irfan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Irfan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irfan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irfan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irfan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

