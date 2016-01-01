Dr. Milford Hutchinson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchinson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milford Hutchinson III, MD
Overview
Dr. Milford Hutchinson III, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lugoff, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center and Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Hutchinson III works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Women's Health Lugoff Medical Pavilion1165 Highway 1 S Ste 500, Lugoff, SC 29078 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Milford Hutchinson III, MD
- Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1497747141
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Lexington Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutchinson III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutchinson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hutchinson III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hutchinson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutchinson III has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutchinson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchinson III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchinson III.
