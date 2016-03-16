Dr. Haffar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed Haffar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Haffar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College|Damascus Univ and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Haffar works at
Locations
-
1
Putnam Cardiology Clinic1211 Hospital Dr, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 757-4694
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haffar?
From my experience with Dr. Haffar, I can attest that he is a wonderful Dr. and is very personable and interested in his patients. Before coming to see Dr. Haffar, I was seeing a very prominent Dr. in So. Chas. that was not giving me adaquate care, after a heart attack. Dr. Haffar 's office got me in quickly and started doing all routine testing to set a base line of info about my heart. And quickly assesed that I needed an icd implanted. So thankful for Dr. Haffar.
About Dr. Mohammed Haffar, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1275528515
Education & Certifications
- Marshall U
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- C.U. Shah Medical College|Damascus Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haffar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haffar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haffar works at
Dr. Haffar has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haffar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haffar speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Haffar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haffar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haffar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haffar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.