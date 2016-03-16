Overview

Dr. Mohammed Haffar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College|Damascus Univ and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Haffar works at Cardiovascular Consultants, PLLC in Hurricane, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.