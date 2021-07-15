Dr. M Gabriela Gregory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Gabriela Gregory, MD
Overview
Dr. M Gabriela Gregory, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Gregory works at
Locations
-
1
Nevada Neurosciences Institute at Sunrise3131 La Canada St Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 213-6294
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Gregory?
I have seen Dr. Gregory on two occasions. The first was 18 years ago after I was rear ended. She explained everything in a clear manner that I could understand and set up a plan of recovery. She was just fantastic. I have seen her recently for a nuerological issue. She is the same great doctor who takes the time to understand my problem and explains everything in a clear and concise manner. She is by far the best specialist I have ever seen. Dr. Gregory is a caring person who does her best to help. 5***** rating!
About Dr. M Gabriela Gregory, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639148596
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Harbor / UCLA|Harbor University Of California
- University Of California|University of California At Los Angeles
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gregory has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gregory works at
Dr. Gregory has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Alcohol Withdrawal and Sepsis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gregory speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.