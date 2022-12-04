Overview

Dr. M Christine Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Concord Medical Center and UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion.



Dr. Lee works at The Skin and Laser Treatment Institute in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.