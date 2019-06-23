Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milton Byrd, MD
Overview
Dr. Milton Byrd, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Centralia Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Byrd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
M Daniel Byrd MD340 Boulevard NE Ste 414, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 577-1231
- 2 315 Boulevard NE Ste 332, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 577-1231
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byrd?
Dr Byrd is an internist and cardiologist. He is the type of doctor you can count on for a complete exam and common sense solutions to illness. He never overacts and never recommends unnecessary tests or procedures. He has trained other internists for years. He has more energy than anyone I know. I highly recommend Dr. Byrd!
About Dr. Milton Byrd, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1073614475
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrd works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.