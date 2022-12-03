Overview

Dr. M Burrus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Burrus works at Texas Acute Care in Austin, TX with other offices in Bastrop, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.