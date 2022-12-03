See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. M Burrus, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. M Burrus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Burrus works at Texas Acute Care in Austin, TX with other offices in Bastrop, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MD
    4310 James Casey St Ste 3C, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 501-2157
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Associates of Central Texas
    12309 N Mopac Expy Ste 150, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 477-6341
  3. 3
    Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MD
    441 Highway 71 W Ste C, Bastrop, TX 78602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 387-7667
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MD
    3707 S 2nd St # SUIT100, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-9170
  5. 5
    Orthopedic Associates of Central Texas
    1015 E 32nd St Ste 101, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 477-6341
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MD
    5625 Eiger Rd Ste 175, Austin, TX 78735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-9170
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MD
    3101 Highway 71 E Ste 101, Bastrop, TX 78602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-9170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Pretty awesome all around. Very communicative and knowledgeable.
    Andrea Caceres — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. M Burrus, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538458526
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan
    • University of Virginia
    • University Of Virginia Health System
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • Washington and Lee University
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
