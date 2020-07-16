Dr. M Bruce Viechnicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viechnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Bruce Viechnicki, MD
Overview
Dr. M Bruce Viechnicki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Viechnicki works at
Locations
-
1
Coordinated Health Allentown-1405 N. Cedar Crest Blvd.1405 N Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 201, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 861-8080
-
2
Saint Lukes Wound Center1736 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 954-3571Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Viechnicki?
Congratulations to Dr. Viechnicki upon your retirement. I'm sorry I missed seeing you to congratulate you as I picked up my medical file today...July 15th. Your dedication and care for all your patients for all these years has been phenomenal and so appreciated by all those who have been in your expert care. Enjoy your retirement, your garden, your trips to the shore and having that second cup of coffee in the morning. Thank you for your care for me for over 40 years and your expert diagnosis that in all likelihood saved my life! To Life! Best regards from patient...Charlotte G. Unser
About Dr. M Bruce Viechnicki, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164488615
Education & Certifications
- Allentown Hospital
- Allentown Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viechnicki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viechnicki accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viechnicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viechnicki works at
Dr. Viechnicki has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viechnicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Viechnicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viechnicki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viechnicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viechnicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.