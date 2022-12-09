See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (86)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from University of Manchester / Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry And Nursing and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Bailey works at M. Hugh Bailey MD, FACS in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    M. Hugh Bailey MD, FACS
    351 Hospital Rd Ste 617, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 689-6659

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Bedsores

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 09, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Bailey and his staff. They made the experienced of needed surgery as pleasant as possible.
    C. C. — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124062294
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clin
    Residency
    • General Surgery-Dalhousie University|Northwestern University|Plastic Surgery-Northwestern University
    Internship
    • Manchester Royal Infirm/mcg
    Medical Education
    • University of Manchester / Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry And Nursing
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bailey works at M. Hugh Bailey MD, FACS in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bailey’s profile.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

