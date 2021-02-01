Overview

Dr. M Alocozy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Kabul Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Alocozy works at California Kidney Care in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.