Dr. Lyudmila Sverkunova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lyudmila Sverkunova, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St Petersburg State Pediatric Med Academy St Petersburg Russia and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Lyudmila Sverkunova Medical PC3280 Nostrand Ave Ste 1LA, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 645-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sverkunova has been taking care of my two children (11&6 y.o.) since their birth. She is caring and knowledgeable. She is always cautious about antibiotic use and will never order unless absolutely necessary. She is not afraid to seek second opinion about medical conditions she is not sure about. It only happened about 2-3 times during our experience with her but gave me peace of mind that the right thing was done for my children. Her staff is nice and courteous.
About Dr. Lyudmila Sverkunova, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1306825567
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hosp
- St Petersburg State Pediatric Med Academy St Petersburg Russia
- Pediatrics
Dr. Sverkunova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sverkunova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sverkunova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sverkunova speaks Polish and Russian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sverkunova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sverkunova.
