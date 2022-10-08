Dr. Lyudmila Rakita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rakita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyudmila Rakita, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lyudmila Rakita, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Kiev Med Sch and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Locations
Lyudmila Rakita, M.d., PC1342 Belmont St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 895-9393
Hospital Affiliations
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rakita?
Dr. Rakita and her office staff are wonderful! I have been a patient there for many years and through my ups and downs she and her staff are always there for me. I am in a great place in my life psychologically thanks to her. I like her very much!
About Dr. Lyudmila Rakita, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1700873999
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Kiev City Hosp
- Kiev Med Sch
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rakita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rakita accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rakita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rakita has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rakita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rakita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rakita.
