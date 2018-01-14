Dr. Lyudmila Petruk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petruk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyudmila Petruk, MD
Dr. Lyudmila Petruk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.
Group Health Tacoma South Medical Center9505 S Steele St, Tacoma, WA 98444 Directions (253) 597-6800
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
Dr. Petruk has seen my step-daughter for several years now for MS. I have been to every appointment with her and feel that Dr. Petruk goes above and beyond in her care of her patients.
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Neurology
Dr. Petruk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petruk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
