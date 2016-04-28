Dr. Lyudmila Oslon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oslon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyudmila Oslon, MD
Overview
Dr. Lyudmila Oslon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SARATOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Oslon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lyudmila Oslon Pediatrics PC15028 Union Tpke Ste 500, Flushing, NY 11367 Directions (718) 969-4357
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oslon?
Great doctor. Long wait time depending on the time you go. However, she's a really good doctor.
About Dr. Lyudmila Oslon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Persian and Russian
- 1063458057
Education & Certifications
- SARATOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oslon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oslon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oslon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oslon works at
Dr. Oslon speaks Persian and Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oslon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oslon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oslon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oslon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.