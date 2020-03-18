See All Psychiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Lyudmila Kats, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lyudmila Kats, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lyudmila Kats, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from ANDIZAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Kats works at KINGS COUNTY MEDICAL DOCTOR CARE PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Group Psychotherapy and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
8 (42)
View Profile
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
8 (58)
View Profile
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
2 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    South Brooklyn Medical Care PC
    2705 Mermaid Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 265-2222
    Monday
    9:30am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Compassionate Medicine PC
    2345 65th St, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 645-4800
  3. 3
    Mzl Home Care Agency LLC
    1819 E 13Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 975-2710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Schizophrenia
Group Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder
Schizophrenia
Group Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kats?

    Mar 18, 2020
    Dr. Kats had been treating both my parents for several years now. Being a physician myself, I can attest to a highest degree of her professionalism and knowledge. She is calm, thorough and genuinely caring. I can not ask for a better doctor for my parents!
    Dr. D — Mar 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lyudmila Kats, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lyudmila Kats, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kats to family and friends

    Dr. Kats' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kats

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lyudmila Kats, MD.

    About Dr. Lyudmila Kats, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366416018
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ANDIZAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lyudmila Kats, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kats has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kats works at KINGS COUNTY MEDICAL DOCTOR CARE PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kats’s profile.

    Dr. Kats has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Group Psychotherapy and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kats on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kats. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kats.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kats, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kats appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lyudmila Kats, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.