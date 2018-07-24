Dr. Lyudmila Hartt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyudmila Hartt, MD
Overview
Dr. Lyudmila Hartt, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from OMSK MEDICAL ACADEMY.
Dr. Hartt works at
Locations
Nell Medical Group P.A.400 N Loop 1604 E Ste 125, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 495-4085
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hart has made a tremendous difference in my daughter's life. My daughter has ADHD and anxiety which were negatively impacting her success. With Dr. Hart's expert help, my daughter has graduated from college and is on the road to a successful life and career.
About Dr. Lyudmila Hartt, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1083713192
Education & Certifications
- OMSK MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartt accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.