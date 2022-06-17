Dr. Olenina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyubov Olenina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lyubov Olenina, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Astrakhan State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Locations
WK Pierremont Endocrine Center1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 212-2810
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Olenina and her team are always working to help me get my bg under control. I really appreciate that. They work with me and always show concern for my well-being. Thank you so very much. I highly recommend their services.
About Dr. Lyubov Olenina, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1699043687
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Florida Hospital-Orlando
- Astrakhan State Medical Academy
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olenina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olenina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olenina has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olenina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Olenina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olenina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olenina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olenina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.