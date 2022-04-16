Overview

Dr. Lyubov Gorelik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Moscow State Medical University and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.



Dr. Gorelik works at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.