Dr. Lyuba Levine, MD

Oncology
4.5 (5)
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lyuba Levine, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.

Dr. Levine works at Hope Cancer Clinic in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hope Cancer Clinic
    2717 Michaelangelo Dr Ste 303, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-2465
  2. 2
    Dhr Health Women Institute - Gynecology Oncology
    2821 Michaelangelo Dr Ste 202, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-2465

Hospital Affiliations
  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2021
    Dr. Levine is an absolute surgical genius and I don't say that lightly being a nurse of 35 years who has worked in OB/GYN. When I found out I had endometrial cancer and needed a total hysterectomy I was apprehensive as I knew nothing about Dr. Levine. I am so happy I trusted my referring MD because it turned out so much better than I could have expected. Very minimal pain after her robotic laparoscopic day surgery and she was even able to help me with my stress incontinence I had been dealing with by tightening the ligaments that hold the bladder up. She must be pretty gentle because I didn't have the soreness that most surgeries can create. I was back to work at my computer the next day and with minimal pain. She is a real patient advocate, helping me when I was waiting for labs for a long time in DHR. I am very happy with her and pleased I had her to do this surgery that could have been much worse! Laparoscopic is the way to go!
    Carol P. — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Lyuba Levine, MD

    Oncology
    27 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Arabic
    1730241217
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.