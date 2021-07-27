Overview

Dr. Lyuba Levine, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Levine works at Hope Cancer Clinic in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.