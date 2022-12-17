Dr. Lyuba Belitsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyuba Belitsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Lyuba Belitsky, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Yaroslavl State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
Chandler Endocrinology5700 W Chandler Blvd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 899-0350
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. B for about a year, and I choose to stay with her after *several* bad experiences with other endocrinologists. For my diabetes, she worked on trying different meds until we found one that works and I can tolerate. Other docs insisted I take whatever they say and deal with side effects. She also focused on some other things that aren't directly in her field and gave me referrals to see other specialists, all of whom were great. I can see why people think she has an attitude but if you take a business like approach and skip the small talk, you'll find her a very knowledgeable and proactive provider. Office staff are helpful most of the time, but they're swamped because the office is very busy. I recommend Dr. B to others but mention the approach and to keep in mind she's dressed and ready for business not counseling or chitchat.
About Dr. Lyuba Belitsky, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1205936143
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Prince George's Hospital Center
- Yaroslavl State Medical Academy
