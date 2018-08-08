Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lytle Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Lytle Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Premier Surgical Associates9430 Park West Blvd Ste 310, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 694-9676Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown is by far the most compassionate and kind physician I have ever met. I have had multiple surgeries but multiple other providers and although they were all great, none of them were as excellent as Dr. Brown. He often ransomer appointment times but he always spends every single minute needed with you and makes you feel like you are the most important part of his day. He truly practices medicine because he loves caring for people. There is no better physician than Dr. Lytle Brown.
About Dr. Lytle Brown, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073621140
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
