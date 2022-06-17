See All Vascular Surgeons in Floresville, TX
Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Floresville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston, Tx

Dr. Ochoa works at Texas Oncology in Floresville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The SAVE Clinic-Floresville Location
    497 10th St Ste 203, Floresville, TX 78114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 610-7283
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 17, 2022
    Dr Ochoa is a life saver. She is amazing and cares for her patients. She is non nonsense and tells you like it is. She is ALWAYS reachable and is always willing to speak to you any time of the day. We LOVE her.
    Sam Lopez — Jun 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, MD
    About Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1699900480
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston, Tx
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Texas Pan American, Edinburg, Tx
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochoa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ochoa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ochoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ochoa has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ochoa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochoa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochoa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochoa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochoa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

