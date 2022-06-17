Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochoa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Floresville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston, Tx
Dr. Ochoa works at
Locations
The SAVE Clinic-Floresville Location497 10th St Ste 203, Floresville, TX 78114 Directions (210) 610-7283Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ochoa is a life saver. She is amazing and cares for her patients. She is non nonsense and tells you like it is. She is ALWAYS reachable and is always willing to speak to you any time of the day. We LOVE her.
About Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston, Tx
- University Of Texas Pan American, Edinburg, Tx
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
